Strada Cerbaia

With breathtaking views of vineyards, olive groves, Tuscan hamlets and San Gimignano in the distance, this property offers the opportunity to produce award-winning wines and relax in a beautiful country villa. The estate of just under 80 hectares is comprised of the main house of approx. 880 sq.m including 3 apartments which can be used as B&B. It has a total of 12 rooms, 11 bathrooms and 5 kitchens. A lovely swimming pool, a large winery and wine cellar of 500 sq.m and an equipment storage outbuilding of 120 sq.m. Of the almost 80 hectares, there are approximately 14 hectares of vineyard, about 1400 olive trees, 2 hectares of walnut grove and about 33 hectares of woods including a small waterfall.