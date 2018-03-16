高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Tavarnelle Val Di Pesa, Italy - ¥45,157,749
免费询盘

Tavarnelle Val Di Pesa, Italy

Strada Cerbaia

约¥45,157,749
原货币价格 €5,800,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
葡萄酒庄园 生活方式

详情

  • 12
    卧室
  • 11
    浴室 (11 全卫)
  • 16145
    平方英尺

房产描述

With breathtaking views of vineyards, olive groves, Tuscan hamlets and San Gimignano in the distance, this property offers the opportunity to produce award-winning wines and relax in a beautiful country villa. The estate of just under 80 hectares is comprised of the main house of approx. 880 sq.m including 3 apartments which can be used as B&B. It has a total of 12 rooms, 11 bathrooms and 5 kitchens. A lovely swimming pool, a large winery and wine cellar of 500 sq.m and an equipment storage outbuilding of 120 sq.m. Of the almost 80 hectares, there are approximately 14 hectares of vineyard, about 1400 olive trees, 2 hectares of walnut grove and about 33 hectares of woods including a small waterfall.

上市日期: 2018年3月12日

MLS ID: 59301002303

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
John Jonk
+39 055 0751888

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
John Jonk
+39 055 0751888

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_