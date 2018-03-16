高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Forte Dei Marmi, Italy - ¥28,028,947
免费询盘

Forte Dei Marmi, Italy

Via Scassi Carli

约¥28,028,947
原货币价格 €3,600,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2464
    平方英尺

房产描述

Immersed in the green nature of the suggestive Forte dei Marmi, an exclusive resort for Italians and foreigners, close to the beach and close to all the services we find this modern villa of approximately 180sqm. From the main entrance there is a hallway that leads to a large living room, with adjoining dining room overlooking an external patio. This area is connected to the live-in kitchen with direct entrance from the garden. The sleeping area consists of 3 bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. In the apartment there is also a wardrobe, a service room with a bathroom and a cellar of about 20 sqm. Outside, in the large garden of 900sqm we find an annex of 27sqm.

上市日期: 2017年12月12日

MLS ID: 179401002303

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Daniela Sprea
+39 055 0751888

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Daniela Sprea
+39 055 0751888

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_