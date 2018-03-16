Via Scassi Carli

Immersed in the green nature of the suggestive Forte dei Marmi, an exclusive resort for Italians and foreigners, close to the beach and close to all the services we find this modern villa of approximately 180sqm. From the main entrance there is a hallway that leads to a large living room, with adjoining dining room overlooking an external patio. This area is connected to the live-in kitchen with direct entrance from the garden. The sleeping area consists of 3 bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. In the apartment there is also a wardrobe, a service room with a bathroom and a cellar of about 20 sqm. Outside, in the large garden of 900sqm we find an annex of 27sqm.