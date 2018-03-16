Beautiful house is located in a peaceful gated community of seven homes, near the beach of the Baltic Sea. Architecturally interesting and modern house is surrounded by pine-forest, peacefulness, fresh air, in a decent neighborhood, with never ending feeling of holidays. The house takes an area of 240 sq. m. and has 900 sq. m. private land around it. Only natural materials are used for the interior of the house, such as bleached oak and marble. Elegant and partially finished interior triggers imagination for the new ideas. The ground floor is bright and spacious, windows open inspiring images of nature and a fireplaces gives a sense of coziness. On the second floor, there are three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a huge terrace, which can be built if needed to increase the second floor space. Only 12-15 minutes by car to the center of Klaipeda. The infrastructure of Giruliai is well established: it has public transport, water supply, gas supply, two kindergartens, community center-library, bike paths through which you can reach other resort towns nearby (Karkle, Palanga, Šventoji) and Klaipeda city. The area has a well-developed tourism of recreation, there are many campsites, other resort places.