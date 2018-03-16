Between Nimes and Montpellier, in the heart of a charming village of Vaunage, shielded from view and from any nuisance, this old vineyard benefited from a restoration of high quality. The garden, enclosed by walls and not overlooked features a beautiful heated swimming pool which goshawks Mediterranean vegetation is generous. The stone façade houses a terrace shaded by an arbor covered with wisteria. The entrance opens into a large living space where kitchen, dining room, living room communicate in a cozy and friendly atmosphere. The floor offers 6 bedrooms with bathroom and toilet, small rooms, a suite of 40 m² with en suite bathroom, dressing room, office, gym ... Subtle harmony of old elements and modern materials, the light circulates, the view is unobstructed. In DRC, facing the pool, a room of 120 sqm is still arrange offering various opportunities for future owners! Independent apartment of 47 sqm with terrace. An intimate, renovated with taste and elegance, with respect for the old, close to everything satisfy a wide audience: family house, guest houses, primary or secondary residence ...