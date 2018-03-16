高端地产新闻
在售 - Nebbiuno, Italy - ¥8,953,691
Nebbiuno, Italy

Via Colli Fioriti

约¥8,953,691
原货币价格 €1,150,000
其他

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 4305
    平方英尺

房产描述

Gracious villa in Nebbiuno with an astonishing and privileged view on Lake Maggiore surrounded by a large garden. The property, of about 400 sqm, spreads out over two levels. The ground floor, overlooking the garden and a porch which runs along the two sides of the villa, is composed of a living room, a dining room, an office, an eat-in kitchen, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. On the first floor, there are other three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an enchanting veranda facing the Lake. A garage and a cellar in the basement complete the property. By the swimming pool, located in a secluded green area, you may enjoy a spectacular and romantic panorama of the Lake. Proximity to the major highways to Milan, Switzerland and Malpensa Airport, make the property a perfect solution for both local and international clients.

上市日期: 2017年9月6日

MLS ID: 52001002301

