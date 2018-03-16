Via Colli Fioriti

Gracious villa in Nebbiuno with an astonishing and privileged view on Lake Maggiore surrounded by a large garden. The property, of about 400 sqm, spreads out over two levels. The ground floor, overlooking the garden and a porch which runs along the two sides of the villa, is composed of a living room, a dining room, an office, an eat-in kitchen, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. On the first floor, there are other three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an enchanting veranda facing the Lake. A garage and a cellar in the basement complete the property. By the swimming pool, located in a secluded green area, you may enjoy a spectacular and romantic panorama of the Lake. Proximity to the major highways to Milan, Switzerland and Malpensa Airport, make the property a perfect solution for both local and international clients.