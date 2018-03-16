Via Di Aquilea

The villa, in its original quadrilateral system, is of ancient construction, presumably of the 17th century. Over the centuries the property has been owned by the famous families of Lucca such as the Buiamonti and the De'Nobili. The villa, mainly exposed south, overlooks the agricultural portion, the valleys below and the plains of Lucca. The main part is composed of the residential villa, and the terraced garden, with cypress trees, cedars and orange trees, with panoramic views overlooking the underlying portion of the meadow and a tennis court currently in disuse. The main villa is completely enclosed inside a large stone wall. The property consists of three floors, in addition to the attic. On the ground floor there is a cellar and other agricultural spaces, there is also a large entrance hall and a tavern with a wood-fired oven. The first floor, or piano nobile; accessed both from the ground floor by an internal staircase and from the outside through the double staircase, consists of spacious rooms, a study, living room and dining room, a large kitchen, two bedrooms, a closet room and two bathrooms. The second floor, which is accessed from the main and service internal staircases, has the same composition as the lower floor. The total usable area is about 850sqm. Adherent to the villa, with access also from the inside of the villa itself and via the service stairs, is the private consecrated chapel, which is accessed from the municipal road north of the property. The church was created in honour of a miracle of St. Anthony of Padua, to which it is dedicated, and consecrated on the 13th of December 1653, as reported on the plaque placed on the side of the church itself. In the garden there is an artifact for the shelter of gardening tools. On the south side of the villa is the garden accessed through an area delimited by two large pillars, which crosses the agricultural portion of the property. The agricultural portion is composed of land largely with olive groves (about 1000 plants) and in part of a vineyard, currently no longer maintained, for a total of 38,840 sqm, divided in 31,640 sqm of olive groves and 7,200 sqm of vineyards. Inside the property is a large agricultural building on three floors to use as remittance, stall, barn, timber room, etc. made of a total usable area of approximately 360 sqm.