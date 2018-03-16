Via San Cresci

This beautiful 800 year old countryhouse is located in one of the most attracting hills above Greve in Chianti, overviewing Montefioralleâ€™s Castle, Church of San Cresci and the Castle of Colognole. The estate consists of a small group of buildings, with three dwellings measuring respectively 250 sq.mt., 100 sq.mt. and 50 sq.mt. The stone walls, beams, and original brick openings to allow air into the barn were all preserved in the tower-like construction housing two of the apartments. A two-story apartment has a tiled kitchen/living area on one floor and bedroom and bathroom upstairs, while the snug studio apartment crowns the top of the tower. The pergola terrace is the perfect set for outdoor dining. The whole estate is surrounded by olive trees. The property also have a photovoltaic system of Kw 4,2 that produces about euros 3000 of electricity per year that covers the annual requirement.