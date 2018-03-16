高端地产新闻
在售 - Napa, CA, United States - ¥10,612,130
Napa, CA, 94558 - United States

125 Stone Mountain Cir

约¥10,612,130
原货币价格 $1,675,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)

房产描述

Ultra-contemporary Silverado Villa in the eastern hills of the Napa Valley offers high end finishes, sophistication and endless views. 3 bed, 2.5 bath, elegantly well proportioned, with wide plank white oak floors, gas fireplaces and multiple entertaining spaces. Chef's kitchen with Viking gas range, custom Heath ceramics tile backsplash, SubZero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher and Caesarstone Counters. Master on main level, family and guest rooms on lower level.

上市日期: 2017年11月11日

MLS ID: 21727441

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Wine Country - Broadway Brokerage
代理经纪:
Cheryl Stanley
7072876927

