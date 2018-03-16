Uzès Sotheby's International Realty presents "L'Orangerie du Château", an exceptional pied-à-terre where elegance rhymes with sobriety; at two steps of Uzès you will have a vast living room with chimney, 3 rooms with room of water and baths and a big room to be lived. These rooms are entirely turned towards the garden by beautiful bays of glass style proper to the architecture of the orangeries. The garden of 2800 m² has a pool house of 70 m² with kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, a swimming pool. The whole in excellent condition and enjoys a quality environment.