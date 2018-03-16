高端地产新闻
在售 - Uzes, France - ¥7,552,244
Uzes, 30700 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥7,552,244
原货币价格 €970,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 2906
    平方英尺

房产描述

Uzès Sotheby's International Realty presents "L'Orangerie du Château", an exceptional pied-à-terre where elegance rhymes with sobriety; at two steps of Uzès you will have a vast living room with chimney, 3 rooms with room of water and baths and a big room to be lived. These rooms are entirely turned towards the garden by beautiful bays of glass style proper to the architecture of the orangeries. The garden of 2800 m² has a pool house of 70 m² with kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, a swimming pool. The whole in excellent condition and enjoys a quality environment.

上市日期: 2017年9月20日

联系方式

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty

周边设施

周边设施
