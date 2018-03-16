高端地产新闻
在售 - Sintra, Portugal - ¥23,357,456
Sintra, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥23,357,456
原货币价格 €3,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4972
    平方英尺 (10960.0 )

房产描述

Excellent property with total privacy, 10 minutes from Colares beaches, Praia Grande e Adraga, overlooking the Serra de Sintra mountain and Pena Palace. The house is surrounded by a fabulous garden with swimming pool that invites you to enjoy the relaxing and harmonious environment. It has very ample areas and several terraces, allowing constant contact with nature. The property has a borehole system and rainwater harvesting, central heating, air conditioning and natural gas.

上市日期: 2013年10月1日

MLS ID: 102130261

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Eurico Ferreira da Silva
351919228919

