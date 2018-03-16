Excellent property with total privacy, 10 minutes from Colares beaches, Praia Grande e Adraga, overlooking the Serra de Sintra mountain and Pena Palace. The house is surrounded by a fabulous garden with swimming pool that invites you to enjoy the relaxing and harmonious environment. It has very ample areas and several terraces, allowing constant contact with nature. The property has a borehole system and rainwater harvesting, central heating, air conditioning and natural gas.