Classic Greek Revival manse designed by Larry E Boerder, Architect, built by George Lewis, ca 1999. Center hall plan includes Formals, Family Rm, Library, Kitchen & Keeping Rm. Master and 3 additional bedrooms & baths on floor 2. 3rd floor 5th guest room suite. Elevator to 3 floors, swimming pool, spa, 2 car garage & quarters. Porte Cochere. Very near McCulloch Middle School and Armstrong Elementary, parks and Village shopping.