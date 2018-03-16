Exceptional property dating back to the 19th century, located in the heart of the Sintra Mountain, a historical village internationally known for its bucolic landscapes and classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The property consists of five floors, 495 square meters area and with 983 square meters exterior area. Close to the cosmopolitan coastal areas of Estoril and Cascais where there are several golf courses, marinas and beaches and about 15 minutes from Lisbon. It is undoubtedly the perfect choice for someone who appreciates serenity and beauty, the interior is in the phase of total remodeling, which is why it is an excellent investment opportunity.