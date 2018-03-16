高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Sintra, Portugal - ¥28,028,947
免费询盘

Sintra, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥28,028,947
原货币价格 €3,600,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 11
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 8201
    平方英尺 (494.96 )

房产描述

Exceptional property dating back to the 19th century, located in the heart of the Sintra Mountain, a historical village internationally known for its bucolic landscapes and classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The property consists of five floors, 495 square meters area and with 983 square meters exterior area. Close to the cosmopolitan coastal areas of Estoril and Cascais where there are several golf courses, marinas and beaches and about 15 minutes from Lisbon. It is undoubtedly the perfect choice for someone who appreciates serenity and beauty, the interior is in the phase of total remodeling, which is why it is an excellent investment opportunity.

上市日期: 2018年3月14日

MLS ID: 102170152

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Eurico Ferreira da Silva
351919228919

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Eurico Ferreira da Silva
351919228919

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_