A few minutes away only to highway and TGV train station, ideally located in a dominant position in the heart of a pretty village, is this 14th Century Château. The owners of this place restored it with particular care so as to preserve the atmosphere in days of yore. The living area is about 980 sq m and divided between a main house and three independent apartments (143, 90 and 87 sq m). The ground floor offers a magnificent 84 sq m reception room with its majestic fireplace, a dining room, a 44 sq m professional kitchen. All the rooms benefit from generous volumes and exceptional luminosity. The property comprises 15 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms or shower rooms, 4 lounges, a study, a relaxation room, a laundry room... This chateau is hidden away in the heart of a 540 sq m enclosed park with trees, with several private terraces, a 12 x 7 m swimming pool with open views. In a garden, a fully furnished ancient trailer will seduce the romantic. Very nice features, near two golf courses, this Demeure can accommodate different projects: hotel, guest house, event, or simply become a beautiful family home. Lovely environment for a sweet and quiet life.