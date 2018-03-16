高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Lugano, Switzerland - ¥16,076,585
免费询盘

Lugano, 6900 - Switzerland

Lugano

约¥16,076,585
原货币价格 Fr2,415,700
公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1280
    平方英尺

房产描述

In Lugano, on the lakefront in a sought after and sunny location, in the newly completely renewed Residenza Riva Caccia, we offer an exclusive 3.5 rooms apartment with large terrace offering a splendid panoramic view of the lake and the mountains. Just 5 minutes walk from the city center and a few steps from the bus stop and the LAC. The residence has a caretaker service, a condominium laundry, cellar rooms for each apartment, a fitness room with wellness area (sauna, steam bath, shower) and relaxation area, a multi-purpose common room on the 1st floor with kitchen. For sale on the 4th floor 3.5-room apartment (living area 119sqm): entrance with fitted wardrobes, bright open space living room with dining area and kitchen, exit to the 24 sqm terrace (glass opening), 1 master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 small laundry. Price CHF 2'415'700 + 1 parking space in the garage at CHF 80'000 Modern apartment on the lakefront only a short walk from the city center.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: #1644034

联系方式

分部：
Fontana Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Deborah Fontana
+41793051101

联系方式

分部：
Fontana Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Deborah Fontana
+41793051101

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_