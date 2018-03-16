5332 E Exeter Blvd

A warm, comfortably livable, exquisitely designed remodel on coveted Exeter Blvd. The dramatic, vaulted entry hall runs through the home with living room, dining room with glass wine room, family room and brand new chef’s kitchen radiating out on either side. Perfect for family and entertaining, in addition to the flowing indoor spaces, gatherings can extend into the outdoors with a large ramada, exceptional outdoor kitchen, sparkling pool and water feature in the back yard. Extremely large grassy play yard as well. Off the dining room and breakfast room is an additional large patio area towards the front. The master with sitting area has a new, luxurious bath and his and her closets. Three additional bedrooms and office downstairs, and a large game room/office upstairs with fabulous views of Camelback, extensive built-ins and balcony. Three car garage with exceptional storage.