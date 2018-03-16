高端地产新闻
在售 - Phoenix, AZ, United States - ¥16,789,340
Phoenix, AZ, 85018 - United States

5332 E Exeter Blvd

约¥16,789,340
原货币价格 $2,650,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 5051
    平方英尺

房产描述

A warm, comfortably livable, exquisitely designed remodel on coveted Exeter Blvd. The dramatic, vaulted entry hall runs through the home with living room, dining room with glass wine room, family room and brand new chef’s kitchen radiating out on either side. Perfect for family and entertaining, in addition to the flowing indoor spaces, gatherings can extend into the outdoors with a large ramada, exceptional outdoor kitchen, sparkling pool and water feature in the back yard. Extremely large grassy play yard as well. Off the dining room and breakfast room is an additional large patio area towards the front. The master with sitting area has a new, luxurious bath and his and her closets. Three additional bedrooms and office downstairs, and a large game room/office upstairs with fabulous views of Camelback, extensive built-ins and balcony. Three car garage with exceptional storage.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: 5712699

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Susan Fishman
6024489070

周边设施

_