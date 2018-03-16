In the countryside that runs along the Pisa mountains, among the many villages that crown the road connecting Pisa to Lucca, you will find this quiet village, surrounded by green mountains that embrace it. This wonderful villa dating back to the late year 1500, looks elegant and composed. Despite several changes in ownership between the end of 1500 and the beginning of 1800, the villa has undergone significant transformations, except some changes at the end of the last century. Interesting the extreme measures it is made the building, accentuated by the underscore of the openings with frames that refer to the subject of artificial rock of Mannerist taste. The property consists of the main villa and a delicious lemon-House, as well as a swimming pool, all accompanied by a park of about one hectare. The property has been restored respecting the style of the era, the Park adorned with old trees surrounds the villa and guarantees absolute privacy, despite the invaluable comfort to have a small village near the House. The pool perfectly realized in style with the House is a pleasant place to live in the summer, adjacent to this we find an outhouse and a veranda perfect for summer dinners. The villa is beautifully decorated and welcoming, the rooms are spacious and have alternating paneled ceilings sometimes decorated. The rooms are all with double glazing and private service. The romance of yesteryear wraps each environment and leads to distant memories. The strategic location for airport of Pisa and the sea makes this place perfect for a second residence.