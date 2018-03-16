Near by Uzès, this Mas from the beginning of the 19th century and its old bird house has been remarkably restored. The ancient features such as the beams, exposed stone, outstanding terra cotta have been highlighted and give warm atmosphere and character to its interior. The Demeure offers a 350 sqm living area on a fully enclosed land of 2.1 ha with swimming pool. On the ground floor, the house comprises of fully equipped two kitchens opening onto a terrace, a dining room, two living rooms with fireplace, a suite with dressing and bathroom. On the 1st floor, 5 bedrooms, including one with private terrace and a suite with shower and bath tube. On the outside, it includes a beautiful covered dining area, allowing you to admire the countryside, many terraces including one in a dominant position, a 12 x 6 swimming pool with its beautiful beach and a tennis court, separate outbuilding for storage. The entire property is in shelters of looks... You will be seduced by this place combining tranquility, comfort, lovely features, at the gates of Uzès.