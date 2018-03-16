高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Uzes, France - ¥12,651,955
免费询盘

Uzes, 30700 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥12,651,955
原货币价格 €1,625,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 3767
    平方英尺 (21000.0 )

房产描述

Near by Uzès, this Mas from the beginning of the 19th century and its old bird house has been remarkably restored. The ancient features such as the beams, exposed stone, outstanding terra cotta have been highlighted and give warm atmosphere and character to its interior. The Demeure offers a 350 sqm living area on a fully enclosed land of 2.1 ha with swimming pool. On the ground floor, the house comprises of fully equipped two kitchens opening onto a terrace, a dining room, two living rooms with fireplace, a suite with dressing and bathroom. On the 1st floor, 5 bedrooms, including one with private terrace and a suite with shower and bath tube. On the outside, it includes a beautiful covered dining area, allowing you to admire the countryside, many terraces including one in a dominant position, a 12 x 6 swimming pool with its beautiful beach and a tennis court, separate outbuilding for storage. The entire property is in shelters of looks... You will be seduced by this place combining tranquility, comfort, lovely features, at the gates of Uzès.

上市日期: 2017年9月9日

联系方式

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marylene Perret
+33 +330466031003

联系方式

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marylene Perret
+33 +330466031003

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_