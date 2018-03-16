高端地产新闻
在售 - Southampton, NY, United States - ¥13,273,082
Southampton, NY, 11968 - United States

66 Wiltshire Street

约¥13,273,082
原货币价格 $2,095,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5250
    平方英尺

房产描述

Fabulous builder's own home just outside of the Village of Southampton. Beautiful custom woodwork, coffered ceilings, mahogany decking, first floor professional laundry room, and an over sized attached garage are just a few of the features of this 6 bedroom, 5 bath traditional. An intimate screened in porch opens to the well designed stone patio and a custom heated gunite pool complete with interior hot tub and waterfall. The gracious top of the line kitchen has a large dining area with fireplace, and opens to an intimate sitting area that looks out to the lush, landscaped property. The spacious formal dining room is perfect for entertaining large gatherings. A master bedroom is located downstairs, with two more on the second level. With over 5200 sq. feet of living space on a .43 acre property, this house is an unbeatable value in the Southampton market!

上市日期: 2018年1月17日

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - East Hampton Brokerage
代理经纪:
Nola Baris
6313246000

