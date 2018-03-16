20 Grahampton Lane

This handsome white clapboard Colonial lies amidst the horticultural splendor of two private, park-like acres in a premier Mid-country location on Grahampton Lane. A gracious reception hall introduces over 8,100 square feet of warmly welcoming interiors filled with natural light. The front-to-back living room offers a wood-burning fireplace, glass pocket doors to the foyer and French doors to a cozy glass-enclosed solarium. Another set of glass pocket doors bring guests into an adjoining paneled library featuring a gas fireplace, custom bookcases and a picture window showcasing the beautiful grounds. The formal dining room makes a classical statement and features glass pocket doors to the foyer, as well. A gourmet kitchen, is highlighted by marble countertops, custom cabinetry and upscale appliances and a useful office alcove is tucked near the back staircase. Conveniently open to the kitchen, the spectacular family room is particularly inviting as it offers another gas fireplace, custom built-ins and double doors to a lovely entertaining deck. A practical mudroom off the kitchen leads to a second powder room and the two-car garage. The second floor offers five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The master bedroom is especially serene and offers a generous dressing room wrapped in closets and a spa-like marble bath. The four additional bedrooms and four bathrooms are light-filled and beautifully appointed. The lower level is amazing—the main feature of which is a pub-style family room with a large stone wood-burning fireplace, French doors to the pool, terrace and another solarium. A full service kitchenette is especially handy for both indoor and outdoor entertaining. In addition, there is an exercise room, laundry room, wine cellar and a full bathroom which also opens to the pool. Vintage New England stonewalls define this glorious acreage and picturesque home in a peaceful setting on one of the prettiest lanes in Greenwich.