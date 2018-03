Lac Léman Sotheby's International offers you : Chens-sur-Leman. Discover this very nice apartment of 160 m2 located in a residence built under the label building low consumption. You will appreciate the quality of the services of this exceptional residence. This apartment of type T5 has a large living room of 67m2 open on a terrace and its private garden, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 laundry room, 2 garages and 2 cellars.