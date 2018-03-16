高端地产新闻
在售 - Banner Elk, NC, United States - ¥11,245,690
Banner Elk, NC, 28604 - United States

255 New Farm Rd

约¥11,245,690
原货币价格 $1,775,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 5224
    平方英尺 (4.8 英亩)

房产描述

This is a unique log home with Watauga River frontage and acres of very gently sloping lawn located in historic and charming Valle Crucis. The residence has been maintained impeccably and offers a wonderful, open floor plan. This residence features the master on the main floor with the three-car garage, kitchen and living/dining areas with a two-sided fireplace. Descending the staircase, you'll find four additional bedrooms, a living area, game room and hobby or craft area. The photos tell the story. Fly fish in your backyard, enjoy activities with friends and family on the expansive lawn and relax at home in a most private setting, all within minutes of everything the High Country offers. Of course, just down Broadstone Road, you'll find the famous original Mast Store, the Valle Crucis school and the community park. It doesn't take long to discover that the river is the heart of this valley. This very special property and preferred location in the North Carolina High Country is shown by appointment only.

上市日期: 2017年3月27日

MLS ID: 39207267

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Steve Lambert

