255 New Farm Rd

This is a unique log home with Watauga River frontage and acres of very gently sloping lawn located in historic and charming Valle Crucis. The residence has been maintained impeccably and offers a wonderful, open floor plan. This residence features the master on the main floor with the three-car garage, kitchen and living/dining areas with a two-sided fireplace. Descending the staircase, you'll find four additional bedrooms, a living area, game room and hobby or craft area. The photos tell the story. Fly fish in your backyard, enjoy activities with friends and family on the expansive lawn and relax at home in a most private setting, all within minutes of everything the High Country offers. Of course, just down Broadstone Road, you'll find the famous original Mast Store, the Valle Crucis school and the community park. It doesn't take long to discover that the river is the heart of this valley. This very special property and preferred location in the North Carolina High Country is shown by appointment only.