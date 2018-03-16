4021 Gulf Shore Blvd N 2006

Take in the captivating views of the Gulf and Venetian Bay from the two lanais of this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath and a den corner residence. The expansive kitchen features Poggenpohl® cabinets, new Thermidor® appliances, including a brand-new dishwasher, granite countertops and a reverse osmosis water station. Carpet, tile and stone floor are found throughout and oversized closets in the hall provide plenty of storage. Delight and entertain guests with a wet bar located in the living room with Gulf Shore views. Residents will enjoy all the amenities of The Brittany, including a beach walk along the white sands of the Park Shore Beach. Park Shore residents can purchase or lease a boat slip across the street at Venetian Bay Yacht Club.