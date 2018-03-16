高端地产新闻
在售 - Naples, FL, United States - ¥18,911,766
Naples, FL, 34103 - United States

4021 Gulf Shore Blvd N 2006

约¥18,911,766
原货币价格 $2,985,000
共管公寓
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3393
    平方英尺

房产描述

Take in the captivating views of the Gulf and Venetian Bay from the two lanais of this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath and a den corner residence. The expansive kitchen features Poggenpohl® cabinets, new Thermidor® appliances, including a brand-new dishwasher, granite countertops and a reverse osmosis water station. Carpet, tile and stone floor are found throughout and oversized closets in the hall provide plenty of storage. Delight and entertain guests with a wet bar located in the living room with Gulf Shore views. Residents will enjoy all the amenities of The Brittany, including a beach walk along the white sands of the Park Shore Beach. Park Shore residents can purchase or lease a boat slip across the street at Venetian Bay Yacht Club.

上市日期: 2018年1月18日

MLS ID: 218005386

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michael Lawler
+1 2392137474

