5178 Oakmont Pl

Inspired by beautiful Caribbean estates, this fabulous, custom-built, Lee Wetherington Signature home on Siesta Key’s Grand Canal is your perfect island getaway. Elevated and sited on an estate-sized double lot, relax on the front porch or back veranda to take full advantage of wonderful tropical views, botanical gardens, a winding paved driveway, and 93 feet along the natural, deep-boating waterway. Built with entertaining in mind, the foyer entry leads to a great room with wonderful bamboo floors, a gas fireplace with a coral stone mantel and a series of French doors leading to the screened porch and pool. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, pantry and breakfast bar and the separate dining room and service bar are perfect for entertaining guests. The owner’s suite enjoys views of the pool and waterway and boasts a sumptuous bathroom with two walk-in closets, double vanity, large shower and jetted tub. The split floor plan offers two additional bedroom suites and a large office. This home has been built to the highest quality standards and features many architectural details – tray ceilings, large crown molding, archways and high ceilings. Additional features include central vacuum, UV film and hurricane shutters, foil insulation on roof and floored attic storage. Oversized three-car garage with extra storage and workspace for bikes, kayaks and beach chairs. Minutes to the bay from your large dock and 10,000 lb lift. Near Siesta Village and only 15 minutes by car to downtown Sarasota.