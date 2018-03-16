19 Wildwood Circle

Welcome to a scenic and peaceful oasis just 30 minutes from Manhattan. This unique 1.32 acre property offers space, privacy and room for expansion. Walls of windows bring light and nature into this gracious home with lovely original details and well maintained updates. The ceilings are high, the rooms expansive, the views are breathtaking. Original wood floors, crown moldings, an enormous living room and master bedroom, updated baths and kitchen and specimen landscaping are a few of the perks. This coveted neighborhood is home to similarly sized homes and properties and enjoys the Premium River, indigenous flora and fauna and the ever changing seasonal landscapes. The owner, together with other neighbors, formed the Pryer Manor Preservation Association Inc.,a not for profit corporation, to purchase the 5+ acre marsh area across the street from New Rochelle then granted the City a conservation easement assuring that there would be no development of that property in perpetuity.