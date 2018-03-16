高端地产新闻
在售 - Larchmont, NY, United States - ¥12,005,962
Larchmont, NY, 10538 - United States

19 Wildwood Circle

约¥12,005,962
原货币价格 $1,895,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3900
    平方英尺 (1.32 英亩)

房产描述

Welcome to a scenic and peaceful oasis just 30 minutes from Manhattan. This unique 1.32 acre property offers space, privacy and room for expansion. Walls of windows bring light and nature into this gracious home with lovely original details and well maintained updates. The ceilings are high, the rooms expansive, the views are breathtaking. Original wood floors, crown moldings, an enormous living room and master bedroom, updated baths and kitchen and specimen landscaping are a few of the perks. This coveted neighborhood is home to similarly sized homes and properties and enjoys the Premium River, indigenous flora and fauna and the ever changing seasonal landscapes. The owner, together with other neighbors, formed the Pryer Manor Preservation Association Inc.,a not for profit corporation, to purchase the 5+ acre marsh area across the street from New Rochelle then granted the City a conservation easement assuring that there would be no development of that property in perpetuity.

上市日期: 2018年1月23日

MLS ID: 4802786

联系方式

分部：
Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Barbara Rosenblum
+1 9148340270

