高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Gignac, France - ¥11,445,153
免费询盘

Gignac, 34150 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥11,445,153
原货币价格 €1,470,000
其他
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7061
    平方英尺

房产描述

Between Pezenas and Clermont l'Hérault, located 30 minutes from Montpellier and 40km from the sea, renovated village castle of the 17th century listed historical monument with its typical Languedoc façade, offering 12 rooms for a living area of ​​650m2. Very beautiful volumes and French ceilings, a magnificent vaulted staircase, two rooms of reception or exhibition in stones. You will enjoy 2 livings, 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, 2 kitchens, an office, a billiard room, reading room ... The set is built on a plot of 2100 m2 with outbuildings and a nice pool area. Sales Charge Fee.

上市日期: 2017年12月14日

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Muriel Deraedt
+ 33 (0)467573410

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Muriel Deraedt
+ 33 (0)467573410

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_