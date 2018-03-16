Between Pezenas and Clermont l'Hérault, located 30 minutes from Montpellier and 40km from the sea, renovated village castle of the 17th century listed historical monument with its typical Languedoc façade, offering 12 rooms for a living area of ​​650m2. Very beautiful volumes and French ceilings, a magnificent vaulted staircase, two rooms of reception or exhibition in stones. You will enjoy 2 livings, 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, 2 kitchens, an office, a billiard room, reading room ... The set is built on a plot of 2100 m2 with outbuildings and a nice pool area. Sales Charge Fee.