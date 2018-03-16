Via Giuseppe Quirici

The Villa of about 900 square meters is separated into two units but the property is sold as one. The view is spectacular looking towards East Lucca, West, North, the Alps and the Versilia coast and particularly the Forte dei Marmi and the Ligurian Gulf with the Gulf of Lerici. The villa was born as a watchtower and only in the mid-700 became a historical residence of the nobility. The villa stands on three levels: ground floor with boiler room, laundry, cellar and a separate apartment for staff which overlooks the garden and inside the villa. Always on the ground floor a consecrated Chapel and two entry doors, one on the East side (with views of the hills of Lucca) and one on the West side (sea side). The villa has 2 entrances one on the East side and one on the West side (sea), a third outlet connects the villa with the garden (North side). The ground floor consists of a wide living area ideal as laundry room, and contains a separate apartment for the staff. There is a large room for storage of tools and a small consecrated Church. The first floor consists of a central hall which overlooks a number of lounges (4) and 2 rooms with 1 bathroom and one in renovation phase. The second floor consists of a central hall surrounded by 3 bedrooms, two studies, ironing room and 2 bathrooms, the third floor attic is partly used as a storeroom. Every room, living room, hall, and stairs are fully frescoed (walls and ceilings). The room where there is a fresco of the tent of Napoleon at Waterloo is amazing for its finishing and pastel colors. The villa is fully equipped with beautiful antique furniture (1820-1850). It has been completely renovated and in particular the frescoes have been cleaned and bleached without altering the colors and stored under the supervision of the Fine Arts (the villa is not bound). Copper heating systems are outside of the walls to avoid alterations of the villa. In the attic there are premises for storage of materials, and passage areas for windows facing the roof. The units are equipped with independent heating by methane. A wonderful garden completely surrounds the property, it is about 10,000 square meters, there is an olive grove and a grove of ancient oaks and chestnut trees. Plans to build one or two pools have been approved. In the garden there are ancient Roman vases (Cotto of Impruneta) and tall trees, camellias, cyclamen plants and lemons. A rose garden is present along the stone wall surrounding the property. Access to the villa can take place by car via the main gate or from a secondary pedestrian access or the from the woods. Finally, there is one last access to the property that enables one to enjoy a big parking lot. The villa is located just minutes away from the town of Camaiore, about 20 minutes from the beaches and the resort of Forte dei Marmi and about 30 minutes to Lucca and Pisa Airport.