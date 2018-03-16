高端地产新闻
在售 - Pinerolo, Italy - ¥32,700,439
Pinerolo, Italy

Strada Costagrande

约¥32,700,439
原货币价格 €4,200,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式

  • 7
    卧室
  • 13
    浴室 (13 全卫)
  • 11086
    平方英尺

On the Hill of Pinerolo, a town of Piedmont, very impressive and fascinating history, in a dominant position and surrounded by a park of 10 hectares is Villa Santa Brigida splendid example of late 17th century. The approximately 1000 mq on various levels is serviced by a lift and has been completely and finely renovated with appropriate measures the quality of the property. The façade of the building was revived in 1800 and looks completely in the South. Currently is used in part to host family and receptive in full swing as to other posted at major circuits. The property includes a beautiful orangerie, a guesthouse, completely restored and appliances suitable to create additional rooms.

上市日期: 2017年9月6日

MLS ID: 173301002301

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Barbara Roselli Lorenzini
3901119471640

