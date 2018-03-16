Strada Costagrande

On the Hill of Pinerolo, a town of Piedmont, very impressive and fascinating history, in a dominant position and surrounded by a park of 10 hectares is Villa Santa Brigida splendid example of late 17th century. The approximately 1000 mq on various levels is serviced by a lift and has been completely and finely renovated with appropriate measures the quality of the property. The façade of the building was revived in 1800 and looks completely in the South. Currently is used in part to host family and receptive in full swing as to other posted at major circuits. The property includes a beautiful orangerie, a guesthouse, completely restored and appliances suitable to create additional rooms.