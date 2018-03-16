Via Di Cervognano Alto

A spectacular villa immersed in the green heart of Tuscany, created on a hill overlooking the surrounding countryside, amidst 84 hectares of vineyards, olive groves and sunflower fields, woods and arable land. In the most absolute privacy we find this property which is among the most valuable, its history smells of wisdom and culture, of love for tradition and wholesomeness . The main villa of 780 sq.m is located on the highest point of the hill, at the entrance of which, through a large corridor, one can admire Montepulciano. There is also an internal courtyard where one can relax in uttermost tranquility, and from which you can access every part of the house. On the ground floor there is a large entrance leading to the finely furnished living room, with magnificent paintings and unique artwork. A corridor adjoining the entrance joins three rooms with two bathrooms, while on the same floor there is a large kitchen furnished in country style with valuable porcelain and lighting fixtures. On the second floor there is a lovely hallway that leads to the rooms of the main house and joins to the ancient tower, where we find a delightful studio with 360 ° views of the superlative countryside. In the basement there are large spaces for hobby rooms, cellars and a staff area. In the 6 hectares of garden surrounding the villa there is also a lovely guesthouse of 135 sq.m