1463 Thunderbird Road

Truly a treasure in Southwest Colorado. Nestled in the foothills offering breathtaking views of the La Plata and San Juan mountains, this Santa Fe style home in Trappers Crossing is just minutes away from historic downtown Durango. This 4 -bedroom, 4 1/2 bath, 4,864 square feet residence is ideal for entertaining or easily hosting guests, yet it is so well designed that it can feel comfortable for just a couple. From the moment you enter through the front courtyard, you experience why this home is so special. No detail has been overlooked. Large windows frame the great room (with sunken wet bar so your view is unimpeded) allowing you to enjoy an uninterrupted, breathtaking view of the La Plata Mountains to the North, and Grenadiers and Twilight Peaks to the Northeast. A kiva fireplace unobtrusively adds both charm and warmth to the room. The expansive adjacent deck with infinity glass guardrail is ideal for entertaining or relaxing and taking in the mountain views. Large guest rooms share the views and the guest wing is adjacent to the great room, so that all can easily join in or enjoy privacy. One suite is equipped with a full bathroom, and features breathtaking views of the mountains. Additionally, in this wing of the home, there is a second spacious bedroom, an office, and full bathroom with double vanity. The gourmet chef kitchen is a cook's dream, with top-of-the-line, Jenn Air appliances; abundant beautiful alder wood cabinets; granite countertops; a large island with gas range; two sinks and separate prep areas; two dishwashers; two refrigerators; and a double oven with warming drawer, all steps away from a large walk-in pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen is an inviting dining area ideal for family gatherings. In the spacious, privately located master suite, a kiva fireplace adds warmth and charm. The master suite also has access to an exterior private deck. The master bathroom offers double sinks in well-appointed granite countertops and ceramic tiles, along with a large jetted tub and separate shower pre-plumbed for a steam unit. This spectacular Santa Fe style home also features a cozy media room and half bath adjacent to the main living area. With soft corners throughout, and warm wood accents, this custom home feels as if it was designed by a skilled artisan. The lower floor features an infinity deck also with spectacular views; a home office, guest bedroom with full bathroom, and a large family room. It’s almost a full apartment itself. The 3-car garage is heated, and accesses a large sport room with plenty of storage for your sports equipment. Next to the sport room is a spacious laundry area, with updated washer and dryer appliances, large stainless sink, and exceptional alder wood cabinet storage space. The home is equipped with an in-floor radiant heat system with six zones for your comfort, instant hot water throughout the house, and a reverse osmosis system at the kitchen sink. Some other amenities of the home include: a fire sprinkler system, security system, evaporative cooler system with 3-units that cool the house in the summer, a 60 mm rubber membrane roof designed to withstand the strongest snows, Peachtree Low-E insulated windows, alder wood doors and cabinets, and much more! This is the perfect retreat for pure relaxation or sharing the stunning views and surroundings with family and friends. Three covered decks provide outstanding views not only of the spectacular mountain ranges but also the 38.5 acres of the property. You won’t find another property with this level of beauty and sophistication. This home is not to be missed!