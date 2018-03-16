Via Guglielmo Marconi

Il Borgo Antico is a unique property located in the historic centre of Santo Stefano Belbo, in the heart of the Langhe region. The property is part of a monastic complex built around a church dating back to the 14th century that was an integral part of it since the 16th century. The estate consists of two buildings, dipped in 7.000 sqm of surrounding green partly garden and partly woodland: the main building, turned into an historic patrician villa in the mid-19th century, and a second building with large windows and panoramic views of Moncucco and San Maurizio. The first building includes an apartment on two levels composed, at the first floor, of a bedroom with its own bathroom, a corridor with arched ceilings and windows overlooking the lovely courtyard which disengages two other bedrooms, one of them with en-suite bathroom and a small living room. Original frescoes dating back to the 17th century enrich the environments. The upper lofted floor is composed of a living room with fireplace, a bedroom with en-suite bathroom and an open kitchen from which you may accede to the garden. The property includes a store down the road, a laundry room, a bathroom, wineries and a garage with a parking space. The second building, once used as "Cucunera" meaning the place where silkworms were raised, was renovated in the middle of the last century by the architect Marco Zanuso and it is today an outbuilding on two levels with independent entrance, composed on the first floor of a living room with fireplace, a small kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom and on the second floor of a lofted living room, a bedroom and a bathroom. A large porch below the main building overlooks the terrace and the garden. Three parking spaces are present in the courtyard.