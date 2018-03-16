高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos Islands - ¥8,546,724
免费询盘

Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos Islands

Beachfront

约¥8,546,724
原货币价格 $1,349,000
共管公寓
高尔夫 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1792
    平方英尺 (3.31 英亩)

房产描述

NEW LISTING LUXURY 2 BEDROOM BEACHRONT CONDO - The Regent Grand is a stunning and distinctive resort on 3.31 acres with 306 feet of beachfront on award winning Grace Bay Beach. An unparalleled location, in the heart of Grace Bay's amenities, tucked in behind The Regent Village providing privacy and convenience for owners and guests alike. Inspired by Neoclassical Italian and Caribbean architecture, the complex is centered round a custom infinity-edge pool, two heated whirlpools, a piazza-style courtyard, and lush peristyle gardens adding to the Mediterranean atmosphere of this beautiful property. As you enter this 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom residence, you will find a spectacular beachfront view from the third level with an expansive dining and living areas that this 1,729 SF suite provides; something that not all the suites offer. The efficient use of space in this layout has the bedrooms side by side with ensuite bathrooms and an additional powder room unique to only a few of the two bedroom suites within the resort. The master bedroom has a zen antechamber connecting it to the master bathroom with a custom double vanity. Immaculately maintained and elegantly furnished throughout you will find an oasis in the center of the world renowned Grace Bay beach.

上市日期: 2017年12月28日

MLS ID: 1800030

联系方式

分部：
Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Dee Agingu
6492313534

联系方式

分部：
Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Dee Agingu
6492313534

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_