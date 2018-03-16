NEW LISTING LUXURY 2 BEDROOM BEACHRONT CONDO - The Regent Grand is a stunning and distinctive resort on 3.31 acres with 306 feet of beachfront on award winning Grace Bay Beach. An unparalleled location, in the heart of Grace Bay's amenities, tucked in behind The Regent Village providing privacy and convenience for owners and guests alike. Inspired by Neoclassical Italian and Caribbean architecture, the complex is centered round a custom infinity-edge pool, two heated whirlpools, a piazza-style courtyard, and lush peristyle gardens adding to the Mediterranean atmosphere of this beautiful property. As you enter this 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom residence, you will find a spectacular beachfront view from the third level with an expansive dining and living areas that this 1,729 SF suite provides; something that not all the suites offer. The efficient use of space in this layout has the bedrooms side by side with ensuite bathrooms and an additional powder room unique to only a few of the two bedroom suites within the resort. The master bedroom has a zen antechamber connecting it to the master bathroom with a custom double vanity. Immaculately maintained and elegantly furnished throughout you will find an oasis in the center of the world renowned Grace Bay beach.