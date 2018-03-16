The villa is situated in one of the most famous and exclusive streets of Capri, Via Tragara, a wonderful destination for lovers of the island. The beautiful mansions of this area enjoy the spectacular view of Marina Piccola and at the same time the luxury of being within walking distance from the center of Capri. Villa il Gabbiano is an impressive mansion on three levels. Each level overlooks panoramic terraces. The ground floor features a large living room with arched windows that overlooks the largest terrace and a beautiful outdoor dining area. It features also a kitchen and a guest bathroom. The first floor, main entrance of the villa, has a large reception hall with terrace, dining room, two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, and a third smaller bedroom with bathroom. The third floor, the sleeping area, features three bedrooms each with its own bathroom. All rooms open onto a large panoramic terrace, which gives prestige and light to all environments. The scenic garden, built on several levels and full of lush greenery is a paradise in the heart of Capri. The villa, to its original state, needs a partial renovation.