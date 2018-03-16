Via Grecale

Villa Grecale is a 905 sq.mts villa (9740 sq ft) located in the beautiful bay of Porto Rotondo in Sardinia. It has astonishing views overlooking the sea and features a private boat jetty and sea access; one can even drive down to the sea through a private pathway. The villa has an outdoor space of 6450 sq.mts (69427 sq. ft.) which includes a private garden with Mediterranean flowers and plants, paved outdoor spaces, and a huge infinity pool (over 150 sq.mts) with a jacuzzi. The villa is built on two levels: on the first floor, you enter into a large entrance hall, and then a majestic living area opens onto the beautiful loggia overlooking the sea. The loggia is over 330 sq.mts and has a magnificent view overlooking the entire bay. It is an ideal place for al fresco dining. On the same level, there is a large double bedroom with ensuite bathroom and a kitchen. A staircase leads to a magnificent master bedroom which is on a mezzanine level and has a beautiful view over the sea. On the garden floor instead, there are 8 bedrooms, all with an ensuite bathroom and private access to the swimming pool. There are further two bedrooms for the staff. The property also features an underground car space for more than 6 cars, and has a separate guest house including 2 bedrooms and a living room.