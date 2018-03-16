Ruta Interbalnearia

Los Primos is the largest property on the sea in Punta del Este. A complete and unique farm that goes from the Interbalnearia Route to the sea, with a magnificent beach house that enjoys an unparalleled view of the ocean, ideal to enjoy the landscape from sunrise to sunset. The west side is oriented towards a large pine forest and an amphitheater that can be used for concerts and receptions.This farm was designed by the renowned architect Pachi Firpo, who exhibits his impressive sculptures in different spaces of it, which gives it a touch of exclusivity.Los Primos is part of a private sector known as La Carolina, which was created by an association of owners who lived in the northern part of Punta del Este, La Barra and José Ignacio for many years. Their need for more privacy, larger lots, less traffic and other aspects, led them to participate in this venture that is located steps from Punta del Este.This farm is the only one that has double entrance, one through the main of La Carolina, for service, and another private from the main road. These accesses are private, as the beach can not be accessed by people who are not residents.Los Primos has 450 meters of coastline on the sea, more than 1,000 m2 built, more than 1,400 m2 semi covered and 90 hectares of surface. The main house has a large master suite with 2 full bathrooms, and in an external block of total privacy, there are 4 bedrooms ensuite. In another annex there are 2 rooms ensuite, which gives a total of 7 rooms and 11 bathrooms. Dependencies, heated pool, jacuzzi, a complete gym, Finnish sauna, relax room, Turkish bath and all the amenities and equipment of a super luxury property. Tennis court, complete changing room, boxes for horses, polo field project, golf course project (the property already has 2 holes), magnificent beach lounge with large tables, very large grill on the beach with barbecue and oven bread. A unique sea estate in Punta del Este.