ANDUZE - In the heart of Cevennes, superb 34 acres property with a 230 sq.m. Mas. The portal opens onto a superb stone made house with a lovely flowered terrace, a courtyard and a fountain. The mas comprises a vast hallway with an office, a living room with fireplace, a gorgeous kitchen with a direct access to a pleasant terrace which allows you to eat in a fresh environment. The first floor features, bathrooms and 4 bedrooms including a master suite that has an access to a private terrace.The charming garden is flowery and features a swimming pool. The property is composed of a wine cellar with vaulted ceilings, and outbuildings. The mansion has an independent outbuilding which can be used as an apartment and two entrances. This property is well maintained and offers multiples possibilities. Near the village and all commodities.