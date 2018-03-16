高端地产新闻
在售 - Anduze, France - ¥6,929,378
Anduze, 30140 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥6,929,378
原货币价格 €890,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2475
    平方英尺 (140000.0 )

房产描述

ANDUZE - In the heart of Cevennes, superb 34 acres property with a 230 sq.m. Mas. The portal opens onto a superb stone made house with a lovely flowered terrace, a courtyard and a fountain. The mas comprises a vast hallway with an office, a living room with fireplace, a gorgeous kitchen with a direct access to a pleasant terrace which allows you to eat in a fresh environment. The first floor features, bathrooms and 4 bedrooms including a master suite that has an access to a private terrace.The charming garden is flowery and features a swimming pool. The property is composed of a wine cellar with vaulted ceilings, and outbuildings. The mansion has an independent outbuilding which can be used as an apartment and two entrances. This property is well maintained and offers multiples possibilities. Near the village and all commodities.

上市日期: 2017年7月13日

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty

