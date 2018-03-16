Via Aiano Di Sopra

The Villa is located in the scenic environment of Villa four winds, a "legend's home" architectural style of Capri of 1900. The House is surrounded by the greenery of its own private park and is above the center of Capri. Strategically located, ai due golfi, can easily be reached on foot in ten minutes from the center of the square, both by car and by a second access. The elegant and sophisticated restructuring, large arched windows overlooking the sea and the green side, the terraces and the huge Garden by the typical Mediterranean vegetation, make it a dream, only in Capri. The spaces are harmoniously divided on two levels. A spectacular entrance leads directly to the large panoramic living, featuring high vaulted ceilings and bright sun. The living has flanked by two large terraces surrounded by lush greenery and overlooking the sea. Modern professional kitchen and two bathrooms complete the first floor. On the ground floor there is the sleeping area. The three bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms are an example of renovation of great quality and attention to detail. A third roof terrace is a real fusion between the sky and the sea and overlooks the Marina Grande with a glance up at Carlos. An outbuilding "jewel" made with precious mosaic tiles and its own private terrace complete this wonderful "legend's home."