4144-4148 Belcourt Drive

Double Lot Opportunity! The Estates at Indian Pointe gated community has been professionally designed for luxury, waterfront lifestyles that blend dazzling, unobstructed water views with abundant boating and water recreation. With 229 feet of Bay frontage this property is the best and the biggest in the area. More than 125 water surface square miles run some 27 miles long and up to six miles wide, affording boat enthusiasts opportunities for fishing, cruising, water skiing, kite boarding, parasailing and access to the Gulf of Mexico through East Pass or Santa Rosa Sound. Salt and freshwater fish reside here, and keep the binoculars handy for bald eagles, herons, jumping dolphin and wildlife indigenous to this Emerald Coast region of the Sunshine State. Brick sidewalks, paved stone street surfaces, wrought iron lamp posts and natural vegetation combine classy character with privacy in a waterfront setting for the most discriminating buyer - and boater. From this sophisticated waterfront homesite, it's under 12 minutes to a marvelous assortment of restaurants, shops and entertainment. All measurements are approximate and should be verified by buyer.