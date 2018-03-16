Imposing villa. With stunning views over the golf. Located in a luxury residential area, quite central, and built in a large plot land. This immaculate five bedroom villa offers without a doubt privacy and are quite obvious the highest standards of finishes throughout the house. The entrance is through a hall that opens onto a grand living room with fireplace and lots of natural light that invites you to a tranquility as well as excellent entertaining moments with its elegant dinning room. Direct access to the garden, which we can contemplate the golf view. Still on the ground floor we have a spacious fully equipped kitchen, as well as two suites. Intended only to the private area on the first floor we have 3 suites with plenty of natural lighting and large balconies overlooking the golf. The whole house is heated by air conditioning and underfloor heating. A garage that comprises the footprint of the house. With an extremely fantastic outside in the heart of Vilamoura, this villa provides a fantastic experience.