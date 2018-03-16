高端地产新闻
在售 - Amares, Portugal - ¥9,965,848
Amares, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥9,965,848
原货币价格 €1,280,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 10236
    平方英尺 (157300.0 )

房产描述

Magnificent villa with an old plot integrated in a plot of land of about 16 hectares. Completely rehabilitated with materials of excellent quality, allows a tranquility experience in an idyllic and unique environment. The property also includes a former rainforest transformed into fully rehabilitated housing and an eco-house. A mine of crystalline water supplies the houses. The master suite located in the attic with an area of about 250 m2 includes a hot tub. The old winery has been transformed into a recreation room where you have access to the sauna and to the exterior where the swimming pool is located.

上市日期: 2018年3月14日

MLS ID: 107160503

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Pedro Pinheiro
351919037919

