Magnificent villa with an old plot integrated in a plot of land of about 16 hectares. Completely rehabilitated with materials of excellent quality, allows a tranquility experience in an idyllic and unique environment. The property also includes a former rainforest transformed into fully rehabilitated housing and an eco-house. A mine of crystalline water supplies the houses. The master suite located in the attic with an area of about 250 m2 includes a hot tub. The old winery has been transformed into a recreation room where you have access to the sauna and to the exterior where the swimming pool is located.