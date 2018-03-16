高端地产新闻
在售 - Uzes, France - ¥7,746,889
Uzes, 30700 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥7,746,889
原货币价格 €995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 10
    卧室
  • 12
    浴室 (12 全卫)
  • 6458
    平方英尺

房产描述

Just a few minutes from Uzès is this beautiful and tasteful property, elegantly renovated with stone floors, exposed beams and lime washed walls. The property has a living area of 600 m², several suites (10 bedrooms), an independent apartment with private terrace. There is a beautiful kitchen with fireplace, 2 living rooms, one of which opens onto a charming courtyard with a swimming pool, a terrace and a guest house. Beautifully presented, full of charm and located in a small and quiet village. Ideal for a large family or touristic activity.

上市日期: 2017年4月19日

联系方式

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marylene Perret
+33 +330466031003

