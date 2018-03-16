Just a few minutes from Uzès is this beautiful and tasteful property, elegantly renovated with stone floors, exposed beams and lime washed walls. The property has a living area of 600 m², several suites (10 bedrooms), an independent apartment with private terrace. There is a beautiful kitchen with fireplace, 2 living rooms, one of which opens onto a charming courtyard with a swimming pool, a terrace and a guest house. Beautifully presented, full of charm and located in a small and quiet village. Ideal for a large family or touristic activity.