Panoramic villa with pool in the charming via Castello. The villa has a breathtaking view, the lights and the colors of the country and the sea seem to be part of the property. The swimming pool in the main terrace seems to be set on this natural spectacle. The villa has been the subject of a meticulous and careful renovation of great value and is divided into two units. The main unit is composed of a large living area with beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows that directly access to the terrace and the swimming pool, the beating heart of the house. The kitchen also has a direct access to the terrace, there is also an additional outdoor kitchen with barbecue grills. The bedrooms are two, the first at the level of the terrace and the second one is on the upper floor and has a private entrance in addition to its own terrace. The huge terraced garden, whith its sophisticated lighting system, leads us to the second unit currently divided into two independent apartments, one with a living room and two bedrooms with bathrooms, the other one with a large living room and a bedroom with bathroom.