Splendid villa situated in one of the noblest areas of Vilamoura, the greater privacy and exclusivity of Pinhal Velho. A plot of land with 3.534sqm the villa consists of basement and ground floor, with a pool in the backyard, BBQ area in porch with outdoor dining area. The villa offers excellent building materials such as travertine marble in the main areas of the house. The five en suite bedrooms, feature wood-paneled wardrobes. In the basement is a garage for up to three cars. All areas of the villa have excellent areas and heating by air conditioning.