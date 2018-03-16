高端地产新闻
在售 - Loule, Portugal - ¥17,128,801
Loule, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥17,128,801
原货币价格 €2,200,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4079
    平方英尺 (3534.0 )

房产描述

Splendid villa situated in one of the noblest areas of Vilamoura, the greater privacy and exclusivity of Pinhal Velho. A plot of land with 3.534sqm the villa consists of basement and ground floor, with a pool in the backyard, BBQ area in porch with outdoor dining area. The villa offers excellent building materials such as travertine marble in the main areas of the house. The five en suite bedrooms, feature wood-paneled wardrobes. In the basement is a garage for up to three cars. All areas of the villa have excellent areas and heating by air conditioning.

上市日期: 2013年11月26日

MLS ID: 105130264

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Vilamoura Office
+351919224919

周边设施

周边设施
