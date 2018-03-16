Via Cambiano

A short distance from Saluzzo, overlooking the homonymous village, there is the Castle of Castellar. Built in the 14th century by the Marquis of Saluzzo as stronghold, it has been extensively renovated. The last restoration at the hand of Alfredo d'Andrade, which made it as it is now, dates back to the end of 1800's. Through a drawbridge and a fortified gate, you may accede to the Castle entering in a first room which plays as side room to many areas of the ground floor, including a large living room, a master bedroom decorated with hunting trophies and blazons of families linked to the Marquis of Saluzzo, a wide kitchen, a second living room with a fireplace and a private chapel. A stone staircase leads to a magnificent Gallery with several areas dedicated to reception events and many other bedrooms. The property is nestled in a garden with a peculiar swimming pool obtained from a fountain. The dominant position and the nature of the property make it particularly suitable as a tourist accommodation.