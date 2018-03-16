高端地产新闻
在售 - Lucca, Italy - ¥44,379,167
免费询盘

Lucca, Italy

Via Per Palmata

约¥44,379,167
原货币价格 €5,700,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 12916
    平方英尺

房产描述

This 18th century villa, underwent a major restoration in the 20's that is largely visible in its Art Nouveau features such as the floors in fine grit, the frescoes on the walls and the glazed-decorated doors of the halls, but its main characteristic is the location that allows you to enjoy the ultimate in privacy. The main entrance, located in front of the garden, opens onto a foyer whose sides are the billiard room and a study; at the ground floor there is the living room which is accessed from the outside through a large glass door and a large veranda used as living room. Also on this floor there is a small living room, large kitchen with pantry and laundry room, three bathrooms, a library and a chapel. On the first floor there are 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a living room or study. On the second floor three additional bedrooms with 3 bathrooms, a cloakroom, a gym and a lounge. Besides the main villa, this estate includes four buildings. The most important one is a country house of about 600 sq.m., easily habitable with its three comfortable apartments of more than 120 sq.m. each. There other two country houses measure approximately 120 and 80 sq.m. respectively. At last, there is a sunny lemon- garden of a 40 sq.m. All these buildings were restored with insulated roofs and now kept in perfect condition.

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: 161301002303

