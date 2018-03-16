高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Sarasota, FL, United States - ¥30,379,202
免费询盘

Sarasota, FL, 34236 - United States

1300 Benjamin Franklin Dr 1102

约¥30,379,202
原货币价格 $4,795,000
共管公寓
都会生活 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3964
    平方英尺

房产描述

Built with a pure vision of design, exquisite detail, serenity, Gulf front vistas, a complete remodel brought contemporary life to the Ritz Carlton Beach Residences where service, security, and privacy are paramount. Upon entering the residence, it feels like you are floating on a white cloud overlooking the beautiful aqua waters of the Gulf of Mexico. With French limestone ivory colored floors, walls in a soft white tone, flowing white window treatments this eleventh floor home is ethereal, comfortable and relaxing. Designed to embrace the views, the design team removed walls and columns creating a modern elegant beach residence with family room and fireplace, a home office with lovely wood built-ins, a separate guest wing, and a third bedroom suite that serves as a den library. The kitchen enjoys Italian white and cream marble counter tops, Bosch oven and dishwasher, subzero, Thermador gas stove and exhaust fan, two wine refrigerators, ice maker, center island counter, breakfast bar and a large walk in pantry. The 3.5 baths were completely remodeled with Kohler fixtures, marble and Thassos stone, great lighting details. The master en suite enjoys water views, balcony access, wet bar, two walk-in closets, walk-in shower, sculptural tub, separate vanities. The residence conveys with two covered parking spaces and a storage unit. The design and details will satisfy both the left and right side of your brain!

上市日期: 2018年1月15日

MLS ID: A4206503

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Don Wood
9413644000

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Don Wood
9413644000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_