1300 Benjamin Franklin Dr 1102

Built with a pure vision of design, exquisite detail, serenity, Gulf front vistas, a complete remodel brought contemporary life to the Ritz Carlton Beach Residences where service, security, and privacy are paramount. Upon entering the residence, it feels like you are floating on a white cloud overlooking the beautiful aqua waters of the Gulf of Mexico. With French limestone ivory colored floors, walls in a soft white tone, flowing white window treatments this eleventh floor home is ethereal, comfortable and relaxing. Designed to embrace the views, the design team removed walls and columns creating a modern elegant beach residence with family room and fireplace, a home office with lovely wood built-ins, a separate guest wing, and a third bedroom suite that serves as a den library. The kitchen enjoys Italian white and cream marble counter tops, Bosch oven and dishwasher, subzero, Thermador gas stove and exhaust fan, two wine refrigerators, ice maker, center island counter, breakfast bar and a large walk in pantry. The 3.5 baths were completely remodeled with Kohler fixtures, marble and Thassos stone, great lighting details. The master en suite enjoys water views, balcony access, wet bar, two walk-in closets, walk-in shower, sculptural tub, separate vanities. The residence conveys with two covered parking spaces and a storage unit. The design and details will satisfy both the left and right side of your brain!