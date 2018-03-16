高端地产新闻
在售 - Lauret, France - ¥17,907,383
Lauret, 34270 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥17,907,383
原货币价格 €2,300,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 10763
    平方英尺 (150000.0 )

房产描述

Unique estate, between vineyards and garrigues... Exceptional 15 ha domain offering astonishing panoramas on the Pic Saint-Loup. This 1.000 sq Mas, located 25 mn away from Montpellier, comprises of 7 houses, fully equipped and furnished, with all amenities required for a reception activity, that is already exceptional. The ensemble includes an infinity pool overlooking the valley. This property, ideal for a hotel investment, combines absolute calm, charm, character and authenticity.

上市日期: 2017年8月1日

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Grâce Fernandes
330467573410

周边设施

周边设施
_