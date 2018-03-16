Unique estate, between vineyards and garrigues... Exceptional 15 ha domain offering astonishing panoramas on the Pic Saint-Loup. This 1.000 sq Mas, located 25 mn away from Montpellier, comprises of 7 houses, fully equipped and furnished, with all amenities required for a reception activity, that is already exceptional. The ensemble includes an infinity pool overlooking the valley. This property, ideal for a hotel investment, combines absolute calm, charm, character and authenticity.