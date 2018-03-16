Sothebys International Realty is proud to present this unique property located near the centre of Sommieres. Once the home of the author Lawrence Durell, writer of The Avignon Quintet, this beautiful property is located close to the centre of a sought after town in southern France. The property sits in beautiful walled gardens of 4325m², with a salt-water pool. The house has been sympathetically restored keeping its original elements and charm. Sunlight floods in from all sides as the property sits in the centre of its grounds. The house itself consists of 8 bedrooms, one of which is on the ground floor, five bathrooms and several reception rooms. Upstairs there are four independent apartments as well as separate guest accomodation in the grounds. This unique property with its colourful history is ideally located for a toursit activity or family home.