LUXURY RESIDENCE - 10 UNITSPerfectly integrated into the surrounding lanscape, this energy-efficient building boasts clean and contemporary lines and is the perfect place to enjoy a modern and urban lifestyle.Distributed over 3 floors, the building comprises 10 bespoke apartments with 1 or 2 bedroom(s) with living surfaces ranging from 30 to 79sq.m.A storage unit is included in the price. Indoor parking places (start at €61 152 VAT 3%) and gardens available for sale.The indicated prices include 3% VAT. Each unit has a €7 500 budget (excl tax) for the kitchen (without appliances).Visit the website of the project : www.goodwood.luEach unit enjoys oversized windows to welcome natural light all day long as well as a private garden and/or terrace facing west.Energy efficient, the residence is a mix of technology and ecology. The building is equipped with solar panels with storage technologies, electric charging stations, bike storage with charging point and enjoys high-end finishes which harmoniously combines esthetic and comfort. Particular care has been taken to the indoor and outdoor common areas, elegantly designed like the apartments themselves.The residence is ideally located within 1km to all common amenitires (restaurants, shops, leisure infrastructures, medical center, …). The city center and the Baambesch forest are just a few minutes away.