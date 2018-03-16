1960 S Ocean Blvd

World-renowned designer Juan Pablo Molyneux crafted the interiors of this majestic 24,600-square-foot estate on prestigious South Ocean Boulevard, which sits on a rare 2.25-acre gated estate with frontage on both a private Atlantic beach and the waters of Lake Worth.



An incomparable retreat, the villa stands out as a breathtaking example of Palm Beach style, combining European elegance and contemporary comfort. Vast, inviting, festive and liveable, the home offers eight bedrooms, eleven full and eight half baths, a library, a formal dining room and a living room with French doors that open to a coquina terrace. It also features a billiards room, a chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry, a wine cellar and staff quarters, among other amenities.



From coffered ceilings and stone fireplaces to gilt-embossed leather walls and trompe l’œil finishes, every room displays the Molyneux’s exceptional attention to refinement and detail. Using gold, turquoise, citrine, ochre, coral and terracotta, the designer’s palette mirrors the surrounding landscape. Windows throughout capture views of water, sky and trees.



Outdoors, stairs cascade from the loggias of two pavilions to gorgeous terraces, a courtyard lush with bougainvillea, a heated swimming pool and a dock on the lake. Oceanside, formal gardens give way to a beautiful, privately accessed beach. A guest and pool house, six-car garage and expansive brick motor court complete the estate.