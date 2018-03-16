Via Bellavista

Prestigious Villa in Grottaferrata, in a central and residential area with beautiful views. The property of 450 sqm has a garden of over 3500 sqm with various tall trees. A beautiful entrance gate leads to both the path leading directly to the villa, slightly elevated, and the garage, which is large and bright. The villa has been designed with wide spaces and well distributed areas: from the entrance you can access a study, a lounge with fireplace and the kitchen with dining room and bathroom. The entire ground floor is Labrador blue granite and tranas. A beautiful circular staircase, in Swedish granite, leads to the upper floors. Besides the staircase, an elevator leads to all floors, from the basement, where the garage is, to the second floor. The sleeping area, with parquet floors, is on the second floor and has four large bedrooms and four bathrooms, 3 of which are covered with onyx marbles and granites, two large wardrobes and two beautiful terraces. A large attic, with a splendid panoramic view of the garden consists of a spacious room with bathroom. All construction materials are of particular importance: the outer covering was carried out with Roman handmade furnace brick, the stairs and outside seatings are in peperino; the paths are in flint blocks and cobblestones. The property includes, large outdoor spaces and a service apartment of two rooms.